Canada

Man pronounced dead after Mounties respond to possible drowning in Jasper National Park

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A 39-year-old man was pronounced dead at Annette Lake in Jasper National Park after RCMP were called to the scene for reports of a possible drowning.

In a news release, police said officers responded to the call at 5 p.m. and saw Parks Canada personnel and paramedics at the scene when they arrived.

“[They were] trying to provide life-saving measures,” RCMP said. “Despite the attempts at resuscitation, the 39-year-old male was declared deceased.
“Several people including family and tourists made efforts to reach the male and assist in his recovery.”

An investigation into what happened is now underway but RCMP said “there is no indication of any criminality in this incident.”

