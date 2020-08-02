Man drowns in North Saskatchewan River in Parkland County

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 53-year-old man drowned in the North Saskatchewan River in Parkland County, Alta., on Sunday, according to RCMP.

Police responded to a call about a man floating in the river near CottonTail Corner, which is near Devon, before 4 p.m.

“EMS and RCMP responded to assist civilians who had located the male and attempted to provide first aid,” Mounties said.

The man died in Leduc hospital, police said.

The investigation into his death continues, with police saying it was not criminal in nature.

Story continues below advertisement