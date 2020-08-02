Menu

Man drowns in North Saskatchewan River in Parkland County

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted August 2, 2020 9:53 pm
A man drowned in the North Saskatchewan River on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, according to Alberta RCMP.
A 53-year-old man drowned in the North Saskatchewan River in Parkland County, Alta., on Sunday, according to RCMP.

Police responded to a call about a man floating in the river near CottonTail Corner, which is near Devon, before 4 p.m.

“EMS and RCMP responded to assist civilians who had located the male and attempted to provide first aid,” Mounties said.

The man died in Leduc hospital, police said.

The investigation into his death continues, with police saying it was not criminal in nature.

North Saskatchewan RiverParkland CountyAlberta DrowningCottontail Corner drowningman drowns AlbertaNorth Saskatchewan River drowningParkland County drowning
