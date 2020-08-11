Michael McNutt sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing 34 youths

Send this page to someone via email

A former Halifax region teacher has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing 34 youths over several decades.

Justice Jamie Campbell delivered the ruling against Michael McNutt, on Tuesday, saying there was no way to comprehend the scope of the harm caused by the 67-year-old.

Campbell said nothing can restore what he took from each of the victims.

The judge said that while McNutt is now a changed person he, like his victims, has to live with the consequences of his actions.

The sentence follows a recommendation from Crown prosecutors. The defence asked for a sentence between three and five years.

Story continues below advertisement

McNutt pleaded guilty to 35 counts: 10 charges of sexual assault; 20 charges of indecent assault; and five counts of gross indecency. All were linked to incidents during the 1970s and 1980s.

McNutt will be 82 when the sentence expires.

1:19 Former Halifax teacher, sports coach faces charges in historical sexual assaults Former Halifax teacher, sports coach faces charges in historical sexual assaults

The names and identities of those victims are protected under a publication ban.

Global News spoke to two of them on Monday after the first day of the two-day sentencing hearing in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

Both said their entire lives have been traumatized by the abuse that McNutt inflicted on them at a very young age.

READ MORE: Former N.S. teacher to be sentenced Tuesday for sex assaults dating back decades

“I wanted to grab him by the neck and strangle him, honestly, for taking all the years of my innocence, I’d guess you’d call it, when I was kid. I was only 10 years old,” said one man.

Story continues below advertisement

Halifax Regional Police began investigating McNutt in October 2016 after several victims came forward with reports of sexual assaults while they were students and athletes under McNutt’s supervision.

A firearm and DNA order will be in place against McNutt.

With files from the Canadian Press