Coronavirus: 1 new case each in City of Kawartha Lakes and Haliburton County

New cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Haliburton County on Monday.

According to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, each municipality reported one new case since the health unit’s last update on Friday. The new cases increase the health unit’s overall total to 218.

That puts the total in the City of Kawartha Lakes at 177 cases. The number of resolved cases remains unchanged at 156. Eleven of the cases required hospital care.

In Haliburton County, there are now 15 confirmed cases. There remain 12 resolved cases. One case required hospitalization.

Northumberland County’s case total remains at 26, with 25 resolved. Two of the cases required hospitalized care.

Of the 218 cases, 193 are now resolved — approximately 88.5 per cent.

Current high-risk contacts (defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case).

Seven in the City of Kawartha Lakes

Eight in Haliburton County

Five in Northumberland County

Since the pandemic was declared in March, 32 residents in the health unit’s jurisdiction have died of COVID-19 complications — all in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Twenty-eight of the deaths were associated with an outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

The health unit’s next update will be on Wednesday.

