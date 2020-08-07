Coronavirus: Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont., eases visitor restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont., is expanding its visitor guidelines, which includes loosening some visitor restrictions.

Effective Aug. 6, the hospital is allowing one visitor per patient, for a total of one visit a day. Meanwhile, palliative care patients are allowed two visitors each day.

Visits are available between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. The hospital says visitors must be over the age of 16, but visitors of palliative care patients will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Visitors are to enter through the main doors, and to follow instructions of handwashing and screening.

Masks are mandatory, and the hospital is asking those who have masks to bring one with them.

Patients with appointments, or those going to the Emergency Department, should come alone unless a support person is essential.

Hospital officials are also asking visitors to stay in the patient’s room, and not visit any other area in the hospital during their stay. Food and drink are also not allowed to be consumed during the visit, and animals are prohibited, with the exception of service animals.

