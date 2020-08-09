Menu

Crime

Police investigate robbery at Chebucto gas station

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted August 9, 2020 10:02 am
Halifax police say a man entered the Esso Service Station on Chebucto Road just after 6:30 a.m. and threatened a lone employee with a knife, on Aug. 9.
Halifax police say a man entered the Esso Service Station on Chebucto Road just after 6:30 a.m. and threatened a lone employee with a knife, on Aug. 9. Graeme Benjamin/Global News

Halifax police say a man entered the Esso Service Station on Chebucto Road just after 6:30 a.m. on Sunday and threatened a lone employee with a knife.

The man left the gas station with cigarettes and the till draw containing undisclosed amounts of money, police say. The suspect was carrying the stolen items in a box.

Read more: Halifax police charge woman with arson

Police say the employee was not injured.

Police say the suspect got into the passenger side of a Black Ford Focus and left the parking lot in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a 40- to 50-year-old man with grey hair. Police say he is described as around five feet five inches tall and weighing around 165 to 175 pounds.

Read more: Halifax police respond to armed robbery on Gottingen Street

Police say the suspect was wearing a grey hoodie, a black mask, black sunglasses, blue shorts with black stripes and a white Nike logo, black high-top sneakers and white socks.

The driver of the suspect vehicle is described as a man with a beard and possibly younger than the suspect who robbed the station, police say.

Police say the integrated criminal investigation division is investigating the incident.

