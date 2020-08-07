Halifax police respond to armed robbery on Gottingen Street

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating an armed robbery that was reported Thursday morning in the 2800 block of Gottingen Street.

Police said they were called at approximately 4:24 a.m.

“A lone male suspect, with his face covered, entered the business with a knife and obtained cigarettes as well as the cash register,” police said in a press release.

According to authorities, the clerk was not injured.

The suspect is described as a white male in his early 30s, heavyset, five feet five inches tall, and wearing a black hoodie, black face mask, black shorts, and sandals.

Patrol officers, along with K9 unit, searched for the suspect, police said.

The dog was able to track the suspect briefly to the area of Gottingen and Bilby streets, but at this time the suspect has not been found.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.