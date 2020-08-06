Menu

Canada

N.L. man, woman arrested after lengthy police chase following gunshots in St. John’s

By STAFF The Canadian Press
Posted August 6, 2020 6:35 pm
The side of a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary pickup truck.
The side of a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary pickup truck. Royal Newfoundland Constabulary - HO

Police arrested two people in Dildo, N.L., Thursday morning after a lengthy police chase in connection to reports of gunshots in a St. John’s neighbourhood.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says police arrived to the Cowperthwaite Court area around 6:30 a.m., where they met residents and were told a 45-year-old man discharged a firearm in an alleged targeted attack.

No injuries were reported but police say the male suspect, identified as Paul Hennebury of St. John’s, fled in a vehicle operated by a 29-year-old woman.

Read more: One fisherman dead, one found alive after N.L. fishing vessel goes missing

The black Honda Civic was spotted by police later that morning in Conception Bay South and led officers on a chase westward along the Trans-Canada Highway.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police say the car was tracked to Dildo, where the vehicle was involved in a crash and came to a rest against a residence.

Hennebury fled on foot and was chased by a police dog, before he was taken into custody with the female suspect around at 11:40 a.m.

Police say charges are pending.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 6, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
