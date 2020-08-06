N.L. man, woman arrested after lengthy police chase following gunshots in St. John’s

Send this page to someone via email

Police arrested two people in Dildo, N.L., Thursday morning after a lengthy police chase in connection to reports of gunshots in a St. John’s neighbourhood.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says police arrived to the Cowperthwaite Court area around 6:30 a.m., where they met residents and were told a 45-year-old man discharged a firearm in an alleged targeted attack.

No injuries were reported but police say the male suspect, identified as Paul Hennebury of St. John’s, fled in a vehicle operated by a 29-year-old woman.

The black Honda Civic was spotted by police later that morning in Conception Bay South and led officers on a chase westward along the Trans-Canada Highway.

Police say the car was tracked to Dildo, where the vehicle was involved in a crash and came to a rest against a residence.

Hennebury fled on foot and was chased by a police dog, before he was taken into custody with the female suspect around at 11:40 a.m.

Police say charges are pending.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 6, 2020.