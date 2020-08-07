Halifax police charge woman with arson

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police announced Thursday they have charged a woman in relation to an arson that occurred on Aug. 4 in Halifax.

At approximately 8:37 a.m., police said they responded to a fire at a residence in the 3400 block of Barrington Street in Halifax.

READ MORE: Man arrested for arson after 10 people displaced in New Glasgow, N.S.

According to police, EHS transported a woman to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation as a result of the fire. The fire was deemed to be an arson.

Investigators said they’ve charged Shawna Clairise Hastings, 28, of Halifax, with one count of arson-disregard for human life. She will appear in court at a later date.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to call police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement

1:30 4 families displaced after north-end Halifax fire 4 families displaced after north-end Halifax fire