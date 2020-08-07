Halifax police charge woman with arson

Halifax Regional Police announced Thursday they have charged a woman in relation to an arson that occurred on Aug. 4 in Halifax.
At approximately 8:37 a.m., police said they responded to a fire at a residence in the 3400 block of Barrington Street in Halifax.
According to police, EHS transported a woman to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation as a result of the fire. The fire was deemed to be an arson.
Investigators said they’ve charged Shawna Clairise Hastings, 28, of Halifax, with one count of arson-disregard for human life. She will appear in court at a later date.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to call police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.
