Crime

Man arrested for arson after 10 people displaced in New Glasgow, N.S.

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted April 30, 2020 1:43 pm
Updated April 30, 2020 1:50 pm
First responders at the scene of a fire in New Glasgow, N.S., on April 30, 2020. .
First responders at the scene of a fire in New Glasgow, N.S., on April 30, 2020. . New Glasgow Police/Twitter

A 21-year old man has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to two houses in New Glasgow, N.S., causing 10 people to be displaced on Thursday.

New Glasgow Regional Police say at 12:30 a.m., approximately 13 residents were forced to flee their burning homes.

The three-storey house on Forbes Street and its adjacent two-storey house on MacKay Street contained approximately 10 units.

Residents included a father and son, a couple and six single residents.

There were no injuries, according to police, but several pets died in the fire.

Canadian Red Cross was on site early Thursday morning and organized shelter for 10 of the residents.

The tenants will also receive food, clothing and other basic needs from the Red Cross.

DC Cabs, a local taxi company, offered free transportation to the displaced residents.

Ken Macdonald, a spokesperson for the New Glasgow police, said the fire department is still on-site and the identity of the 21-year-old, a man from New Glasgow, will be released soon. 

The man is facing multiple charges including arson, assault, uttering threats, failing to comply with an undertaking, possession of a controlled substance and injuring animals.

