Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police searching for suspect after woman assaulted in Fall River area

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted April 28, 2020 10:35 am
Police say the woman yelled and got away while the man ran away into the woods.
Police say the woman yelled and got away while the man ran away into the woods. File / Global News

Police are hoping the public will be able to help identify a suspect after a woman was assaulted while out for a walk in the Fall River area last week.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the assault happened while the woman was walking along Holland Drive in Fletchers Lake at around 8:10 p.m. on April 21.

READ MORE: Girl found safe after being reported missing in Musquodoboit Harbour

Police say the woman yelled and got away while the man ran away into the woods.

A police canine unit searched the area but was not able to locate the suspect, who is described as white with a slim build and light brown hair.

Police believe he’s between the ages of 17 and 22 years old.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: A dozen more tickets handed out in Halifax for coronavirus-related violations

He was wearing a light pink hoodie, black jogging pants with a white stripe and a black baseball cap, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPPoliceNova Scotia RCMPHalifax RCMPHalifax District RCMPFall RiverFletchers LakeHolland Drive
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.