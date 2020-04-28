Police searching for suspect after woman assaulted in Fall River area

Send this page to someone via email

Police are hoping the public will be able to help identify a suspect after a woman was assaulted while out for a walk in the Fall River area last week.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the assault happened while the woman was walking along Holland Drive in Fletchers Lake at around 8:10 p.m. on April 21.

Police say the woman yelled and got away while the man ran away into the woods.

A police canine unit searched the area but was not able to locate the suspect, who is described as white with a slim build and light brown hair.

Police believe he’s between the ages of 17 and 22 years old.

He was wearing a light pink hoodie, black jogging pants with a white stripe and a black baseball cap, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.