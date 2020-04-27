Menu

Health

A dozen more tickets handed out in Halifax for coronavirus-related violations

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 1:20 pm
Halifax Regional Police patrol Point Pleasant Park on March, 23, 2020. .
Halifax Regional Police patrol Point Pleasant Park on March, 23, 2020. . Reynold Gregor/Global News

Halifax Regional Police have now handed out 151 tickets for violations under the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Act and Health Protection Act related to coronavirus directives.

In a news release Monday, the police force announced it issued 12 more tickets over the weekend.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia sees decrease in active coronavirus cases, no new reported deaths

The majority of the tickets, police said, were in relation to being in prohibited areas under the Emergency Management Act.

Halifax Regional Police added that they have now responded to 1,402 COVID-19-related calls since the state of emergency was announced last month.

Halifax man issued a ticket for walking through North Commons path confused on what to do
Halifax man issued a ticket for walking through North Commons path confused on what to do

As of Wednesday, Nova Scotia RCMP have issued 161 tickets for to COVID-19-related violations.

Nova Scotia announced 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 900. Of the 900 cases, 367 are active.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia reports its 24th death, 8 new cases of COVID-19

There were 410 active cases on Sunday.

