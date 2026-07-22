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Health

Drug overdose alert issued for Saskatoon after 90 calls in 3 days

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted July 22, 2026 11:29 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Overdose deaths down in 2025 but calls are spiking in 2026'
Overdose deaths down in 2025 but calls are spiking in 2026
RELATED: Overdose deaths down in 2025 but calls are spiking in 2026 – Jun 15, 2026
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A drug overdose alert has been issued for Saskatoon after firefighters responded to 90 overdose calls in three days, according to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health.

The “escalation in cases and severity of intervention required” from Friday to Monday prompted the ministry to issue the advisory. In addition to the Saskatoon Fire Department, it said local harm reduction groups are also reporting an increase in calls.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon firefighters’ union says overdose crisis stretching resources thin'
Saskatoon firefighters’ union says overdose crisis stretching resources thin

“There is a high risk of overdose from unknown substances circulating in the Saskatoon area,” the alert said.

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It did not provide a description of what the substance looks like or the drug’s street name, but the ministry said it may contain fentanyl or other unknown opioids.

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Reversing the effects of the overdose may require multiple doses of naloxone, as well as CPR and ventilation, the notice said.

The overdose alert is set to expire on Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Paramedics operating well above capacity in overdose-related calls'
Paramedics operating well above capacity in overdose-related calls

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