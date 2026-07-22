Drug overdose alert issued for Saskatoon after 90 calls in 3 days

A drug overdose alert has been issued for Saskatoon after firefighters responded to 90 overdose calls in three days, according to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health.
The “escalation in cases and severity of intervention required” from Friday to Monday prompted the ministry to issue the advisory. In addition to the Saskatoon Fire Department, it said local harm reduction groups are also reporting an increase in calls.
“There is a high risk of overdose from unknown substances circulating in the Saskatoon area,” the alert said.
It did not provide a description of what the substance looks like or the drug’s street name, but the ministry said it may contain fentanyl or other unknown opioids.
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Reversing the effects of the overdose may require multiple doses of naloxone, as well as CPR and ventilation, the notice said.
The overdose alert is set to expire on Tuesday.
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