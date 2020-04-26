Nova Scotia reports its 24th death, 8 new cases of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

On Sunday, Nova Scotia confirmed two additional deaths related to COVID-19 at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax, bringing the total of deaths in the province to 24.

The majority of deaths have occurred at Northwood. However, one of the deaths confirmed Saturday involved a man in his 80s with underlying medical conditions who was not a resident of a long-term care home.

“Every time a family loses a loved one to this virus, the pain is new. Two more families must say goodbye and not being able to gather with friends and neighbours to mourn together only makes it harder. Your entire province grieves with you,” said Premier Stephen McNeil.

Moreover, eight new cases of COVID-19 were identified, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 873.

“We continue to see the devastating impact this virus can have. Please stay strong and stay the course,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

“You can and should enjoy the outdoors this weekend, but please do it safely.” Tweet This

“Stay in your yard, walk around your neighbhourhood and keep your distance from others.”

According to the province, the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab, which is operating 24-hours a day, completed 673 Nova Scotia tests on April 25.

To date, Nova Scotia has 25,615 negative test results, 873 positive COVID-19 test results and 24 deaths.

The province said the confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Thirteen individuals are currently in hospital, three of those in ICU.

In the meantime, 431 individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.