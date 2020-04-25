Coronavirus: 5 more deaths reported at Northwood as Nova Scotia identifies 15 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

On Saturday, Nova Scotia confirmed six new deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total of deaths in the province to 22.

The province said that five people had died at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax Regional Municipality. As well, a man in his 80s with underlying medical conditions who was not a resident of a long-term care home, died in the Western Zone.

“Our province is experiencing a tremendous amount of pain right now.” Tweet This

“Our thoughts are with everyone who has lost a loved one from this virus,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release. “We stand together to grieve those who have died and to support those who are in mourning.”

Nova Scotia has also confirmed 15 new cases, bringing the total number to 865.

“With the weekend upon us, I ask everyone to remain vigilant. Please stay home as much as possible, wash your hands and maintain physical distance,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

“Let’s be able to look back and know we did everything we could to stop this virus from hurting any more of our fellow Nova Scotians.”

The province said the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 965 Nova Scotia tests on April 24 and is operating 24-hours a day.

“Nova Scotia has conducted more COVID-19 tests per capita than any other province,” the government stated.

As of April 24, there were 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 191 residents and 90 staff.

To date, Nova Scotia has 25,119 negative test results, 865 positive COVID-19 test results and 22 deaths.

The province said confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Eleven individuals are currently in hospital, three of those in ICU.

There are also 412 individuals who are now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

