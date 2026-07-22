Heat warnings blanket most of B.C., pose risk to public health

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Environment Canada issued heat warnings for most of B.C. on Wednesday as the hot weather is expected to stick around for a few days across the province.

The organization says everyone should be careful as there is a risk to health with such high temperatures.

This ridge of high pressure will bring elevated temperatures during the day and while it will cool down at night, temperatures will remain high.

In the Fraser Canyon, where three wildfires are burning in the Boston Bar area, temperatures are expected to reach 40 C on Wednesday afternoon.

A gradual cooling trend is expected later this week, according to Environment Canada.

Heat affects everyone, but the risks are greater for: seniors, people who live alone, people with pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease or respiratory disease, people with mental illness such as schizophrenia, depression, or anxiety, people with substance use disorders and people with limited mobility.

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4:58 Keeping DTES residents cool

Everyone is urged to check on family, friends and neighbours, especially those who live alone.

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Heat illness can manifest as heavy sweating, rash, cramps, fainting, a high body temperature and the worsening of some health conditions.

The following areas are under a heat warning:

100 Mile

Arrow Lakes – Slocan Lake

Boundary

Cariboo – south including Williams Lake

Central Coast – inland sections

Central Okanagan – including Kelowna

East Columbia

East Vancouver Island – Courtenay to Campbell River

East Vancouver Island – Duncan to Nanaimo

East Vancouver Island – Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay

Fraser Canyon – north including Lillooet

Fraser Canyon – south including Lytton

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Howe Sound

Inland Vancouver Island

Kootenay Lake

Manning – Skagit Valley

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver, Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

Nicola

North Coast – inland including Kitimat

North Coast – inland including Terrace

North Okanagan – including Vernon

North Thompson

Shuswap

Similkameen

South Okanagan – including Penticton

South Thompson

Sunshine Coast – Gibsons to Earls Cove

Sunshine Coast – Saltery Bay to Powell River

West Columbia

West Kootenay

Whistler

Northern Vancouver Island, the central and northwest coast, and northern B.C., close to the Yukon border, are not under heat warnings.