Heat warnings blanket most of B.C., pose risk to public health

Environment Canada issued heat warnings for most of B.C. on Wednesday as the hot weather is expected to stick around for a few days across the province.
The organization says everyone should be careful as there is a risk to health with such high temperatures.
This ridge of high pressure will bring elevated temperatures during the day and while it will cool down at night, temperatures will remain high.
In the Fraser Canyon, where three wildfires are burning in the Boston Bar area, temperatures are expected to reach 40 C on Wednesday afternoon.
A gradual cooling trend is expected later this week, according to Environment Canada.
Heat affects everyone, but the risks are greater for: seniors, people who live alone, people with pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease or respiratory disease, people with mental illness such as schizophrenia, depression, or anxiety, people with substance use disorders and people with limited mobility.
Everyone is urged to check on family, friends and neighbours, especially those who live alone.
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Heat illness can manifest as heavy sweating, rash, cramps, fainting, a high body temperature and the worsening of some health conditions.
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The following areas are under a heat warning:
- 100 Mile
- Arrow Lakes – Slocan Lake
- Boundary
- Cariboo – south including Williams Lake
- Central Coast – inland sections
- Central Okanagan – including Kelowna
- East Columbia
- East Vancouver Island – Courtenay to Campbell River
- East Vancouver Island – Duncan to Nanaimo
- East Vancouver Island – Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay
- Fraser Canyon – north including Lillooet
- Fraser Canyon – south including Lytton
- Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack
- Fraser Valley – east including Hope
- Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford
- Howe Sound
- Inland Vancouver Island
- Kootenay Lake
- Manning – Skagit Valley
- Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver, Burnaby and New Westminster
- Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver
- Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge
- Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley
- Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta
- Nicola
- North Coast – inland including Kitimat
- North Coast – inland including Terrace
- North Okanagan – including Vernon
- North Thompson
- Shuswap
- Similkameen
- South Okanagan – including Penticton
- South Thompson
- Sunshine Coast – Gibsons to Earls Cove
- Sunshine Coast – Saltery Bay to Powell River
- West Columbia
- West Kootenay
- Whistler
Northern Vancouver Island, the central and northwest coast, and northern B.C., close to the Yukon border, are not under heat warnings.
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