Send this page to someone via email

Police say a three-year-old girl who was reported missing in Musquodoboit Harbour has been located and is safe.

In a news release Wednesday at 3:32 p.m., Nova Scotia RCMP said the child hadn’t been seen since 1 p.m. at a home on Highway 357.

At 4:26 p.m., police said the girl has been located and is safe.

“The RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance and retweets on social media,” police stated.

Story continues below advertisement