Crime

Police searching for man suspected of stealing wallet in Dartmouth

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted April 28, 2020 11:52 am
Police say video surveillance appears to show this man leaving a business in Dartmouth with a woman's wallet. .
Police say video surveillance appears to show this man leaving a business in Dartmouth with a woman's wallet. . Halifax Regional Police

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of stealing a woman’s wallet in Dartmouth last week.

Halifax Regional Police say the woman called police to file a lost property report after she left her wallet containing cash and identification in a shopping cart at a store on Wright Avenue in Dartmouth on April 20.

The woman contacted the store when she realized her wallet was missing, police said, but employees couldn’t find it.

“Video surveillance shows a man walking out of the store with the woman’s wallet,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

The man is described a white, 5’9” with a medium build and medium-length light-coloured hair.

He was wearing a plaid jacket, jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

