Ontario reports 70 new coronavirus cases marking lowest increase since March

Ontario reported 70 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday.
It’s the sixth consecutive day of cases below 100, and the lowest single-day increase in cases since March 22 when 48 were reported.
“With 107 more resolved, we continue to see a decline in active cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.
“Yesterday, the province processed over 26,000 tests … Locally, 29 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases with 15 of them reporting no new cases.”
The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Friday for Toronto, Ottawa and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.
More to come.
