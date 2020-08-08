Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Ontario reports 70 new coronavirus cases marking lowest increase since March

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 8, 2020 10:39 am
Ontario Premier Ford announce $234.6M in new funding for child care
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Friday $234.6 million in new funding to help support child care in the province.

Ontario reported 70 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday.

It’s the sixth consecutive day of cases below 100, and the lowest single-day increase in cases since March 22 when 48 were reported.

Read more: Toronto Public Health criticizes TDSB’s back-to-school reopening plan

“With 107 more resolved, we continue to see a decline in active cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

“Yesterday, the province processed over 26,000 tests … Locally, 29 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases with 15 of them reporting no new cases.”

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Friday for Toronto, Ottawa and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Coronavirus: Province, Montreal, preparing for second wave
