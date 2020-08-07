Canada reports 4 more coronavirus deaths, more than 400 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

On Friday, Canada reported 405 cases of the novel coronavirus, as well as four more deaths.

The new numbers brings Canada’s total confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 118,966, and its death toll to 8,970. A further 103,397 patients — or 86 per cent — have recovered from the virus in Canada and over 5 million tests have been administered.

Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said in a tweet Friday that an average of 3 per cent of all those tested in Canada resulted in a positive test.

According to Tam, only about one per cent of daily tests administered over the past week tested positive.

To date, labs across 🇨🇦 have tested 4,319,172 people for #COVID19, w an average ~3% positive overall. Over the past week, an average of 48,360 people have been tested daily (w ~1% +ve) as #publichealth continues to #TestandTrace. — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) August 7, 2020

Tam also stressed school re-openings as a key concern as Canada approaches the back-to-school season in September.

“As we get ready for back to school, we can all increase our know-how on how to reduce our risk of infection and spreading the virus,” wrote Tam.

“Quality information is the key to success! There is a lot of misinformation out there so it is important [to] follow trusted and credible sources.”

2/3 🍎 Quality information is the key to success! There is a lot of #misinformation out there so it important follow trusted and credible sources. Here is a place to start, #GetTheFacts and check back often: https://t.co/amTxOwDHM9#CheckThenShare #BePartofTheSolution — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) August 7, 2020

Both Alberta and Quebec reported the highest increase of newly identified coronavirus cases on Aug. 7.

Quebec, the hardest-hit province in Canada, reported 108 new cases of the virus on Aug. 7, raising its total number of infections to 60,241.

COVID-19 deaths in the province also remain at 5,687 after zero fatalities were reported for the second day in a row.

Alberta added the highest number of COVID-19 cases on Friday across all provinces, with 134 new infections and three new deaths.

The new numbers bring the province’s total number of cases to 11,430, as well as 208 deaths.

Ontario announced 88 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing its total confirmed cases to 39,897. No new deaths were announced on Friday as well, with the provincial death toll remaining at 2,783.

Friday marks the fifth day the province has seen daily case counts at under the 100 mark.

Saskatchewan health authorities reported the one more death from COVID-19 in the province on Friday, raising its death toll to 20. Another 23 new cases were also added on Aug. 7, raising the total confirmed coronavirus cases in the province to 1,409.

Manitoba on Friday announced 17 new cases of the virus. The province’s case are currently not reflective in Global News’ tally as its new cases were not specified as either lab-confirmed or presumptive.

The province’s new cases brings its total lab-confirmed and probable cases to 491.

Health officials in British Columbia also added 53 new cases of the virus on Friday, three of which were considered “epi-linked.” No new deaths were announced by provincial health authorities.

As of Aug. 7, there are now 3,934 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 42 epidemiologically-linked cases — meaning they have not been confirmed by laboratory tests — in B.C. A further 3,353 have since recovered.

Newfoundland and Labrador also reported an additional case of the virus on Friday, raising its provincial total to 267. Health authorities announced that the case was travel-related.

The Yukon also reported its first new case of the coronavirus since April 20. The patient, who lives in Whitehorse, brings its the territory’s total virus cases to 15.

Nova Scotia and New Brunswick did not add any new cases of the virus during their daily updates.

Cases of COVID-19 worldwide have since surpassed the 19 million mark, according to a running total kept by John Hopkins University. Global deaths from the virus have also reached at least 716,735.

The World Health Organization’s daily COVID-19 situation report shows that newly added coronavirus cases and deaths in the Americas continue to top worldwide totals.

The U.S. and Brazil remain among the country’s with the highest total COVID-19 cases and deaths.

According to the WHO’s report, both the United States and Brazil added over 53,000 and 57,000 new cases of the virus within the last 24 hours.

Total confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. continue to soar, with the country currently identifying over 4,700,000 cases of the virus.

— With files from the Canadian Press