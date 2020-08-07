Menu

Health

134 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta on Friday as province passes 10,000 recoveries

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted August 7, 2020 6:29 pm
Man stands in a lineup to be let into an Edmonton grocery store amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Man stands in a lineup to be let into an Edmonton grocery store amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Global News

After a week of daily COVID-19 cases in the double digits, 134 new cases were reported on Friday. But the province marked a positive milestone as 10,097 Albertans have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

There are currently 1,124 active cases across the province, with the majority in the Edmonton and Calgary zones.

As of Friday’s report, there were 368 cases in the Calgary Zone and 329 in the Edmonton zone. The Central zone had 224 cases, there were 90 confirmed cases in the South zone and 111 were reported in the North zone.

Read more: Hinshaw warns a COVID-19 vaccine won’t immediately rid province of virus

Three cases were not affiliated to a specific zone.

Three additional deaths were also reported on Friday. One of those, a woman in her 80s, was linked to the outbreak at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton.

A man in his 80s from the South zone who wasn’t linked to continuing care and a man in his 70s from the North zone who was linked to the Heimstaed Seniors Lodge both also died.

Trending Stories

On Thursday, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health was cautiously optimistic that the province had seen lower daily numbers for one week, but reminded residents that it doesn’t mean Alberta is out of the woods.

Read more: Alberta jury trials to resume next month at offsite locations due to COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Deena Hinshaw reminded Albertans that public health measures like good hygiene, physical distancing and mask-wearing were still crucial.

“When these measures are followed, our cases go down. When they’re not, our cases go up. We must all embrace the changes that are part of living with COVID-19.”

To date, 743,885 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Alberta.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta healthAlberta CoronavirusAlberta COVID-19Alberta coronavirus numbersAlberta COVID-19 numbersAlberta COVID-19 deathsAlberta coronavirus deaths
