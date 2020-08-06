Alberta officials to update province’s COVID-19 situation Thursday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide an update on the coronavirus situation in the province on Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this post.

On Wednesday, the province reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 as well as two additional deaths. Alberta’s death toll now sits at 203 people.

In the last update, there were 1,146 active cases listed across the province with the majority in the major urban centres. In the Calgary zone, there were 428 cases listed, 308 were listed in the Edmonton zone, the Central zone had 193 cases. There were 98 cases in the South zone and 113 in the North zone.

Six active cases were not associated with a specified zone.

To date, 11,240 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19 and the province has performed 727,335 tests.

This story post will be updated after Hinshaw speaks.