Health

Alberta officials to update province’s COVID-19 situation Thursday afternoon

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Alberta reports 5 additional COVID-19 deaths since Friday
Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, provides an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province on Aug., 4, 2020.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide an update on the coronavirus situation in the province on Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this post.

Read more: Alberta reports 2 more deaths, 94 new cases of COVID-19, active case numbers continue to lower

On Wednesday, the province reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 as well as two additional deaths. Alberta’s death toll now sits at 203 people.

In the last update, there were 1,146 active cases listed across the province with the majority in the major urban centres. In the Calgary zone, there were 428 cases listed, 308 were listed in the Edmonton zone, the Central zone had 193 cases. There were 98 cases in the South zone and 113 in the North zone.

Six active cases were not associated with a specified zone.

Read more: World economy will recover faster if everyone can get coronavirus vaccine: WHO

To date, 11,240 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19 and the province has performed 727,335 tests.

This story post will be updated after Hinshaw speaks.

