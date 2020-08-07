Coronavirus: Quebec reports 108 new cases as hospitalizations decrease

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 108 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the provinces total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 60,241.

The total number of deaths linked to the disease stands at 5,687 with zero fatalities recorded two days in a row.

The number of hospitalizations continues to stabilize. On Friday the total number of patients requiring care was 152, a drop of 13 in the last 24 hours.

The number of patients in intensive care has remained unchanged since Aug. 4 and stands at 19.

Health authorities said 16,367 tests were performed on Aug. 5 — the last day for which data are available.

Montreal has been the hardest hit city with a total of 3, 447 COVID-19 linked deaths and 29,095 confirmed cases since the start of the health crisis.

Public health authorities will be providing an update on the situation in Montreal on Friday afternoon.