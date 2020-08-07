Menu

Coronavirus: Quebec reports 108 new cases as hospitalizations decrease

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted August 7, 2020 11:58 am
People are shown at a coronavirus testing clinic in Montreal, Sunday, July 12, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
People are shown at a coronavirus testing clinic in Montreal, Sunday, July 12, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 108 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the provinces total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 60,241.

The total number of deaths linked to the disease stands at 5,687 with zero fatalities recorded two days in a row.

Read more: Montreal chef dies by suicide after suffering depression during pandemic

The number of hospitalizations continues to stabilize. On Friday the total number of patients requiring care was 152, a drop of 13 in the last 24 hours.

The number of patients in intensive care has remained unchanged since Aug. 4 and stands at 19.

Health authorities said 16,367 tests were performed on Aug. 5 — the last day for which data are available.

Read more: Police arrest man in connection with online threats against Quebec premier, public health director

Montreal has been the hardest hit city with a total of 3, 447 COVID-19 linked deaths and 29,095 confirmed cases since the start of the health crisis.

Public health authorities will be providing an update on the situation in Montreal on Friday afternoon.

