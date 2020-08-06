Montreal chef dies by suicide after suffering depression during pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal food world is mourning the loss of beloved pastry chef Patrice Bernadel, who died by suicide last weekend.

His brother, Vlad, posted a note on his Facebook page about his death.

“It appears that the economic, social and psychological impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have destabilized his life to the point of diving him into a deep depression, preventing him from seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” he wrote.

Bernadel was known for his whimsical macaroons, putting customized pictures and famous faces on them. His Instagram account is filled with people, including Brian Mulroney and Pierre-Karl Péladeau, holding the crisp cookies with their faces on them.

