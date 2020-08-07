B.C. reports 53 new COVID-19 cases as total nears 4,000

Health officials on Friday reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. and no new deaths.
The vast majority of the new cases occurred in the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions, which both recorded 24 cases of the disease.
There are 3,934 confirmed cases of the disease in B.C., according to a written statement from the province. Of those, 3,353 patients have fully recovered, or about 85-per-cent.
B.C. now has 386 active cases of COVID-19.
B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 195 as the province last recorded a coronavirus-related death a week ago.
The number of patients in hospital is unchanged at 11. Four of those patients are in intensive care, a decrease of one since Thursday.
Since July 17, there have been seven days with more than 40 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. The province last topped 50 cases a week ago.
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control released a weekly report that shows 290 new COVID-19 cases were reported from July 31 to Aug. 6, a 46-per-cent increase from the week before. More than 60-per-cent of the new cases during that time period were recorded in Fraser Health.
Fraser Health declared a new outbreak at Derby Manor, an independent living facility in Burnaby, after a staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The province said more than 1,500 people in B.C. are self-isolating because they either have COVID-19 or have had a high-risk exposure to the virus.
“This is a concern and something we can change,” the statement said.
“Like a wildfire, COVID-19 has the potential to rapidly burn out of control and we need to put out these flare-ups.”
