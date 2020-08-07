Manitoba reports 17 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, more cases identified at Brandon pork plant

This story will be updated when the press conference begins and throughout the conference as it runs.

Manitoba health officials reported 17 new cases of novel coronavirus Friday after further cases were identified at Brandon’s Maple Leaf pork processing plant earlier in the day.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief public health officer confirmed reporting from the union representing workers at the Brandon Maple Leaf plant that said four more employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of eight employees at the Maple Leaf pork plant in Brandon have now tested positive since the weekend.

The 17 new cases reported Friday bring Mantioba’s total number of lab-confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 491 and include 10 from the Prairie Mountain Health region, five in Winnipeg, and two people in southern Manitoba.

Roussin said as of Friday nine people are in hospital with COVID-19, including three in intensive care.

He said there are currently 132 active known cases in Manitoba and 351 people have recovered from the virus.

The number of Manitobans who have died from COVID-19 since March remains at eight.

Union calls for closure of Maple Leaf plant

Jeff Traeger, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 832, said earlier in the day Friday he expects the number of cases at the Brandon Maple Leaf to continue to increase.

The union, which represents nearly 2,000 workers at the plant, is renewing its call to have the company halt production there until the situation is under control.

Maple Leaf has said the cases are not linked to workplace spread but to an outbreak in the community.

Public health and workplace safety authorities inspected the plant Thursday, and the company says the results support its decision to continue operations.

On Thursday, when health officials reported 30 new lab-confirmed and probable cases of the virus across the province, Roussin said 18 of the cases identified in the Prairie Mountain Health region are linked to a cluster of cases in Brandon.

He said the Brandon cluster is linked to a person who travelled from Eastern Canada and didn’t self-isolate “perfectly” upon arrival in Manitoba. Roussin said he expected to see more cases in Brandon from the cluster.

While Manitoba has yet to mandate mask wearing to stem the spread of COVID-19, on Friday Roussin said wearing a mask is advisable when physical distancing isn’t possible, especially in Brandon right now.

The cases at the meat plant come as the Tim Hortons restaurant at 1845 Middleton Ave. in Brandon was forced to close after the company said an employee there tested positive for COVID-19.

At the Friday briefing Roussin warned of a potential exposure at the Tim Hortons that may have occurred Aug. 1. He said the while the risk of transmission is low at the restaurant, located along the Trans-Canada Highway at 18th Street, anyone who went in should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days and seek testing should symptoms develop.

A spokesperson from Tim Hortons tells Global News employees who worked closely with the employee who has tested positive are self-isolating for 14 days and the restaurant will remain closed until it can be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized and a separate crew of workers can be brought in.

Earlier in the day Friday Brandon Mayor Rick Chrest said that while people in the western Manitoba city are concerned, he’s encouraged that health officials say there hasn’t been evidence of community transmission.

“We’re encouraged by the fact that the health authorities can identify the case contact tracing and realize that all of these are related to one another… and not really out in the community,” he told 680 CJOB Friday.

“As Dr. Roussin indicated yesterday, they were confident we would see a few more that would come out of this recent outbreak, as there would be people who were closely connected and contacting those who were infected.

“We know that the virus is still in our province and still in our community and it seems that every health region has sadly taken its turn in this thing with a bit of an outbreak and right now we’re having one to deal with.”

The province says 1,452 lab tests for COVID-19 were done Thursday, bringing the total number of tests completed in Manitoba since early February to 96,999.

The new cases reported Friday bring the province’s test positivity rate to 1.10 per cent.

–With files from The Canadian Press

