Crime

Regina police officer who pleaded guilty in assault of teen fired

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted August 6, 2020 4:19 pm
Cpl. Colin Bradley Magee was let go by Regina Police Chief Evan Bray on Aug. 6.
Cpl. Colin Bradley Magee was let go by Regina Police Chief Evan Bray on Aug. 6. File / Global News

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray has fired one his officers who pleaded guilty to an assault of a 13-year-old boy in 2018.

Colin Bradley Magee spent nearly 18 years with the Regina Police Service. He was let go on Thursday.

Read more: Video of boy’s assault inside Regina police station played in court

Magee has allegedly been involved in a number of assaults stemming back to 2016.

His first charge, resulting from a 2016 incident, came in July of 2017 but was withdrawn after the case successfully went through mediation.

In April 2019, Magee was charged with two counts of assault for incidents inside the station’s detention area that took place on Sept. 26 and 27, 2018.

Read more: Regina police officer pleads guilty to assault; second charge trial bound

One of the assaults involved a 13-year-old and the other involved a 42-year-old man. Magee pleaded guilty in the assault of the boy.

He received a conditional discharge including a year’s probation. Magee was found not guilty of assault involving the man.

He was dismissed as an officer under Section 60 of The Police Act, 1990, but has the right to appeal under Section 61 of the same act within 30 days of his firing.

