Regina police officer pleads guilty to assault; second charge trial bound

Regina police officer Cpl. Colin Magee pleaded guilty to one count of common assault on Sept. 16, 2019. This stems from an incident that took place last September involving a teenager in the Regina Police Service (RPS) detention area.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 21, 2019 at Regina’s provincial court.

This is one of two separate assault charges against Magee. Both were filed in mid-April.

The two alleged incidents took place on Sept. 26 and 27, 2018 in the police detention area while Magee was on duty. The alleged victim in the other incident is an adult.

Magee’s lawyer, Aaron Fox, said both he and Magee feel very strongly he is not guilty in the other incident.

That is expected to be decided in a trial, scheduled to begin Dec. 18 in Regina’s provincial court.

Magee was placed on administrative duties where he will not have professional contact with the public following the charges. He will remain on administrative duties until all legal matters have concluded.

“With today’s plea, we are part-way through the process the Chief spoke about at the time Cpl. Magee was charged. If you’ll recall, at that time, Chief Bray said once the criminal matters are dealt with, then we will complete our administrative investigation – The Police Act matters – before there are any final decisions made,” RPS spokesperson Elizabeth Popowich said in a statement.

“The Public Complaints Commission will be part of the administrative process, as well as our Police Service. But, as stated, this is a step in the process; not the conclusion yet. At this time, Cpl. Magee is performing administrative duties within the building, with no contact with members of the public.”

With files from Global News’ Jonathan Guignard