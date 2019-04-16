Regina police member facing 2 separate assault charges

A member of the Regina Police Service has been charged with assault following two separate incidents in September 2018.

According to police, 17-year corporal Colin Bradley Magee, 46, allegedly assaulted a man and teen inside the detention area of the Regina police station on Sept. 26 and 27. He was on duty at the time of the alleged assaults.

RPS said they notified the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) when the two victims came forward with their complaints.

Magee has been reassigned to administrative duties until the issue is resolved through the criminal process.

His current role will not involve contact with members of the public.

Magee was also involved in an alleged assault in 2016 in which he and another officer, Steve Wyatt, had a lawsuit filed against them.

Facing two charges of common assault, Magee will make his first court appearance on May 27 at 9:30 a.m.