City of Toronto staff member stabbed while on shift at interim housing apartment site

A City of Toronto staff member is in serious, but non-life-threatening condition after a stabbing outside a midtown interim housing apartment site Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the property on Broadway Avenue, east of Yonge Street and north of Eglinton Avenue East, at around 7 p.m.

According to updates posted by Toronto police on Twitter, officers received reports a man stabbed a woman in the lobby of one of the buildings.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News crews took a woman, who is believed to be in her 40s, to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police said a man was taken into custody after the stabbing.

City of Toronto officials issued a statement Tuesday night in response to the stabbing, saying the worker was on duty and stabbed by a client.

“The City will be conducting a full review of the circumstances of this incident in consultation with Toronto Police Services and the City’s corporate security division to determine next steps, including security enhancements if required,” the statement said, noting security guards and surveillance cameras are currently at the site.

Staff said approximately 150 people are staying at the temporary site and some clients are in the process of moving into permanent housing. The property is set to be redeveloped starting in September.

