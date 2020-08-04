Menu

Canada

City of Toronto staff member stabbed while on shift at interim housing apartment site

By Nick Westoll Global News
Police block off the entrance to two buildings on Broadway Avenue in Toronto Tuesday evening.
Police block off the entrance to two buildings on Broadway Avenue in Toronto Tuesday evening. Max Trotta / Global News

A City of Toronto staff member is in serious, but non-life-threatening condition after a stabbing outside a midtown interim housing apartment site Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the property on Broadway Avenue, east of Yonge Street and north of Eglinton Avenue East, at around 7 p.m.

According to updates posted by Toronto police on Twitter, officers received reports a man stabbed a woman in the lobby of one of the buildings.

Read more: Toronto police looking for 5 suspects after man allegedly robbed, stabbed with screwdriver

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News crews took a woman, who is believed to be in her 40s, to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police said a man was taken into custody after the stabbing.

City of Toronto officials issued a statement Tuesday night in response to the stabbing, saying the worker was on duty and stabbed by a client.

Read more: Woman in serious condition after east-end Toronto stabbing

“The City will be conducting a full review of the circumstances of this incident in consultation with Toronto Police Services and the City’s corporate security division to determine next steps, including security enhancements if required,” the statement said, noting security guards and surveillance cameras are currently at the site.

Staff said approximately 150 people are staying at the temporary site and some clients are in the process of moving into permanent housing. The property is set to be redeveloped starting in September.

