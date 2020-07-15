Toronto police looking for 5 suspects after man allegedly robbed, stabbed with screwdriver

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say officers are searching for five male suspects after a 19-year-old man was allegedly robbed, assaulted and stabbed multiple times with a screwdriver.

Police said emergency crews were called to the area of John Street and Front Street West, east of Spadina Avenue, at around 12:25 a.m. on June 30. with reports of a stabbing.

Officers said in a statement that the victim was walking on Front Street West when he encountered five males.

Police said the victim was assaulted and robbed.

“During the assault, he was stabbed numerous times with a screwdriver,” the statement said, adding the injuries were to the victim’s upper body.

Investigators said the victim suffered serious injuries.

In an update on Tuesday, police released photos of the suspects wanted in the investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call to police at 416-808-5200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.