Woman in serious condition after east-end Toronto stabbing

A woman has serious injuries after a stabbing in Toronto’s east end Tuesday evening, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bellamy Road South and Adanac Drive, south of Eglinton Avenue East, just after 7:30 p.m.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News the victim was found near the intersection, but it was unclear if that’s where the stabbing occurred and what the circumstances were leading up to it.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said the victim was taken to a hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Police said a woman was taken into custody.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

