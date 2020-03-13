Menu

Crime

Man in serious condition after stabbing at east-end Toronto building, sword found

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 9:29 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man has serious injuries after a stabbing at an apartment building in Toronto’s east end, officials say.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the high-rise building at Bellamy Road South and Adanac Drive, just south of Eglinton Avenue East, at around 7:15 p.m. on Friday.

The spokesperson said the victim was found in the building’s lobby with stabbing wounds. Police also said a sword was found.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said the patient was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police said a person was taken into custody.

