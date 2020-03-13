Man in serious condition after stabbing at east-end Toronto building, sword found

A man has serious injuries after a stabbing at an apartment building in Toronto’s east end, officials say.
A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the high-rise building at Bellamy Road South and Adanac Drive, just south of Eglinton Avenue East, at around 7:15 p.m. on Friday.
The spokesperson said the victim was found in the building’s lobby with stabbing wounds. Police also said a sword was found.
A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said the patient was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Police said a person was taken into custody.
