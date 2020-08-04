Connor McDavid nets hat trick as Edmonton Oilers even series with Blackhawks

Send this page to someone via email

Connor McDavid notched his first post-season hat trick on Monday night as the Edmonton Oilers downed the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 at Rogers Place.

Their best-of-five qualifying round series is tied 1-1.

The Oilers burst out of the gate with McDavid whacking a puck over Chicago netminder Corey Crawford’s right shoulder 19 seconds into the game.

Less than four minutes later, McDavid blazed around the Blackhawks’ defence and flipped home his second goal of the game. Patrick Kane got one back for Chicago before the period was half over.

Oilers forward Tyler Ennis put a long shot under a screened Crawford early in the second. It was Ennis’ first playoff goal since he played for Buffalo in 2011. Chicago’s Slater Koekkoek walked in from the point and beat Edmonton netminder Mikko Koskinen blocker side to cut the Oilers’ lead to 3-2.

Story continues below advertisement

The Oilers killed off three consecutive penalties midway through the second, then took the lead on a power-play goal for McDavid. His bad angle shot went off a Blackhawk and through Crawford.

Read more: Blackhawks soar past Edmonton Oilers in game one

In the third, Crawford misplayed the puck behind the net, allowing Edmonton forward James Neal to sweep the puck into an empty net. Only 40 seconds later, Neal barged to the net and created a pile-up. Oilers forward Alex Chiasson buried a loose puck and made it 6-3.

Koskinen made 23 saves to earn his first playoff win.

Game 3 is Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. Game 4 will be played on Friday.