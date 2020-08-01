Massive response to Edmonton Oilers online 50/50 raffle leads to website issues, now resolved

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers’ online 50/50 raffle saw a slight hitch in its initial launch on Saturday, after massive surges in ticket sales lead to server issues.

The team has made the move to sell 50/50 tickets online for during the rest of the 2020 season as games return to Rogers Place but fans will not.

Saturday marks the first of the new online raffle as the Oilers play their first game back against the Chicago Blackhawks.

However, on Saturday morning after ticket sales opened up at 9 a.m., fans on social media said there were some issues with getting through.

Trying to buy oilers game 50/50 tickets for the last half hour and it keeps timing me out. — ugh (@FriesenNHL) August 1, 2020

Oilers fans. Anybody getting through on 50/50 website. I can't get in. Must be really busy — Bob Kitz (@kitzrob) August 1, 2020

Tim Shipton, senior vice-president for Katz Group/Oilers Entertainment Group, said Saturday that there were some delays in processing tickets due to the volume of orders.

Oilers have since resolved the issue, Shipton said, and anyone who has a charge showing up on their credit card from an order that did not go through is a pre-authorized charge only and it will be removed within 48 hours.

He added that the server is now back up and Edmontonians should be able to purchase their tickets without issue until the deadline at 10:30 p.m. MT.

The pool of cash is already looking massive and potentially record breaking: as of 2:45 p.m, it sat at over $660,000.

The winner takes home half the total, while the remainder goes to support the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

The average 50/50 jackpot at the Oilers games through the 2019-20 season was a take-home of $87,688.

The record jackpot in history for the team was a take-home of $336,995 on April 12, 2017, at the first-ever playoff game for the team at Rogers Place.

The winner will be announced online by 11:30 p.m. on Oilers game days. Going forward, the 50/50 draws will run along with the games, opening at 9 a.m. game days and closing at 10:30 p.m.