Blackhawks soar past Edmonton Oilers in game one

The Chicago Blackhawks scored a dominating 6-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers Saturday afternoon at Rogers Place in game one of their best-of-five qualifying round series.

The Blackhawks took an early penalty for too many men and the Oilers top-ranked power play made them pay. Connor McDavid rifled a shot over Corey Crawford’s right shoulder to give Edmonton the lead 2:34 into the game.

The Hawks came back with three goals in 3:26. Dylan Strome intercepted a pass by Mike Smith and banked the puck in off the Oilers goalie. Jonathan Toews scored on the power play, then Brandon Saad deflected in a waist-high point shot.

Toews added another one with 7:03 left in the first giving the Hawks are 4-1 cushion after the first.

Leon Draisaitl got one back early in the second on the power play, but Dominik Kubalik came right back, blasting a one-timer past Mike Smith on a Chicago man advantage. That was hit for Smith, pulled after allowing five goals on 23 shots in 26:32. Kubalik added another power play goal on a deflection.

James Neal and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored late in the third period. It was Nugent-Hopkins’ first career post-season goal. Patrick Kane added an empty netter in the final minute.

Kubalik finished with two goals and three assists. McDavid had a goal and two assists.

The Oilers were 3/4 on the power play while Chicago was 3/6.

Game two is Monday at 8:30 p.m. Coverage on 630 CHED starts with the Face-off Show at 6 p.m.