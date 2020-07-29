Connor McDavid scores twice as Edmonton Oilers win in return

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers returned to play with a 4-1 exhibition win over the Calgary Flames Tuesday night at Rogers Place.

It was the first game for the Oilers since March 11. The NHL season was paused because of the coronavirus pandemic on March 12.

The Oilers struck early when Kailer Yamamoto lifted a rebound past Cam Talbot just 1:04 into the game. Connor McDavid made it 2-0 on the power play less than eight minutes later.

Halfway through the second period, Mike Smith replaced Mikko Koskinen in the Oilers net. Koskinen stopped all 17 shots he faced. Talbot stopped 19 of 21 for Calgary, and was replaced by David Rittich.

The Flames pulled within one with 3.6 seconds left in the second. Elias Lindholm found a rebound in front and lifted it over Smith.

Smith made a great save early in the third, moving across the crease to deny Dillon Dube on a two-on-one.

The Oilers put it away with two goals 33 seconds apart late in the third. Patrick Russell benefited from a funny bounce in front of Rittich and swiped home a backhand. McDavid notched his second of the night with a wrister from the right wing.

The Oilers open their best-of-five qualifying round series against Chicago on Saturday.

