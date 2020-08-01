15 new coronavirus cases in Saskatchewan, 46 new recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported 15 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday afternoon, bringing the provincial total to 1,334.

Health officials say 14 of the new cases are in Saskatchewan, and one additional case was from a Saskatchewan resident who tested out of province.

Of the new COVID-19 cases seven are in the south, four are in the north, three in Saskatoon and one in Regina. No new cases were reported in central Saskatchewan or the far north.

Of the 15 cases reported on Saturday, nine of them are from multiple Hutterite colonies across the province.

Read more: Saskatchewan holding the line on prevention despite spike in coronavirus cases

Forty-six more people have recovered from the virus, bringing total recoveries up to 1,054.

Story continues below advertisement

On Saturday, active cases dipped to 262 — 95 are in the south, 80 are in central Saskatchewan, 30 are in Saskatoon, 47 are in the north, five are in the far north and five are in Regina.

There are 14 people in the hospital, eight of whom are receiving inpatient care – four in Saskatoon, one in the central region, two in the south and one in Regina. Six people are in the ICU, one in the north, three in Saskatoon and two in Regina.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Eighteen people have died in Saskatchewan due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

1:48 Hutterite colonies working to stop COVID-19 spread Hutterite colonies working to stop COVID-19 spread

Coronavirus breakdown

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

212 people are 19 and under

429 people are 20 to 39

419 are 40 to 59

227 people are 60 to 79

47 people are 80 and over

Females make up 50 per cent of the cases, males 50 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been 63 health-care workers with the virus, according to officials.

Officials said 678 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 203 are travel-related, 347 have no known exposure and 106 are under investigation by public health.

Saskatchewan has completed 100,317 tests so far for the virus, up 1,807 from Friday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.