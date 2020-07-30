COVID-19 outbreak declared at Saskatchewan long-term care home

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Prairie Wind Estate, a long-term care home in Herbert, Sask.

The outbreak comes after an individual associated with the care home tested positive for coronavirus, according to the SHA.

“We’re working with SHA to identify and contain further risk of spread,” said Janet Dillabaugh, executive director with Prairie Wind Estate.

The facility currently has 35 residents and 22 staff members.

The health authority says they are testing everyone. To date, no other residents or staff have presented with symptoms of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Visitor restrictions are currently in place at the care home to control and contain the virus while the investigation continues. Contact tracing is currently underway.

Read more: Saskatchewan minor hockey teams under fire after travel to Winnipeg tourney

On Thursday, Saskatchewan reported its 18th death related to COVID-19 and 39 new cases bringing the provincial total to 1,306.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Herbert, Sask. is located in the rural municipality of Morse about 50 kilometres east of Swift Current.

1:11 Saskatchewan Health Authority issues apology to Samwel Uko’s family, admits failure Saskatchewan Health Authority issues apology to Samwel Uko’s family, admits failure

Story continues below advertisement