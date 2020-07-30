COVID-19 outbreak declared at Saskatchewan long-term care home

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Prairie Wind Estate, a long-term care home in Herbert, Sask.
The outbreak comes after an individual associated with the care home tested positive for coronavirus, according to the SHA.
“We’re working with SHA to identify and contain further risk of spread,” said Janet Dillabaugh, executive director with Prairie Wind Estate.
The facility currently has 35 residents and 22 staff members.
The health authority says they are testing everyone. To date, no other residents or staff have presented with symptoms of COVID-19.
Visitor restrictions are currently in place at the care home to control and contain the virus while the investigation continues. Contact tracing is currently underway.
On Thursday, Saskatchewan reported its 18th death related to COVID-19 and 39 new cases bringing the provincial total to 1,306.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
Herbert, Sask. is located in the rural municipality of Morse about 50 kilometres east of Swift Current.
Comments