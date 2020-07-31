No new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

There were no new cases of the novel coronavirus reported by New Brunswick on Friday, leaving the total number of cases at 170.

There are two active cases of the virus in the province, 166 people are considered to have recovered from COVID-19 and two people have died.

As of Thursday, the province has completed 52,469 tests.

The news comes a day after the province announced its intention to extend the state of emergency order on July 31.

The extension will allow for the government to permit a limited group of Quebec residents to make day trips into New Brunswick starting on Aug. 1.

At that time the order will be revised to allow for the twinning with the Quebec border.

The entire province is now in the “yellow” stage of its reopening and continues to be part of the Atlantic bubble.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.