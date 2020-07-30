New Brunswick announces that it will open border to Quebec communities for day trips

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick government announced on Thursday that it is opening its border to a limited group of Quebec residents for day trips.

The province says that starting on Aug. 1, residents of Avignon Municipal Regional County, Listuguj First Nation and the Témiscouata Municipal Regional County will be allowed to enter the province for day trips if they pre-register.

Residents of the communities who travel into New Brunswick for same-day travel with no overnight stays will not need to self-isolate when they enter the province, New Brunswick said in a press release.

Pre-registration is mandatory and those who have not pre-registered will be turned away at the border, the province said.

Registration can be found on the province’s website.

New Brunswick residents will be allowed to travel into, but not beyond, Avignon Municipal Regional County, Listuguj First Nation and Témiscouata Municipal Regional County for day trips.

New Brunswick residents planning to make those trips must pre-register but when they return to New Brunswick they will not need to self-isolate.

People entering New Brunswick from Avignon Municipal Regional County, Listuguj First Nation and Témiscouata Municipal Regional County must:

Pre-register.

Prove residency in one of the Atlantic provinces, Avignon Municipal Regional County, Listuguj First Nation or Témiscouata Municipal Regional County.

Attest that they are free of COVID-19 symptoms.

Attest they have not travelled outside their communities, except into an Atlantic province, over the past 14 days.

There were no new cases of the novel coronavirus reported by New Brunswick on Thursday, leaving the total number of cases at 170.

There are two active cases of the virus in the province, 166 people are considered to have recovered and two people have died from COVID-19.

As of Thursday, the province has completed 52,153 tests.

New Brunswick also announced its intention to extend the state of emergency order on July 31. At that time the order will be revised to allow for the twinning with the Quebec border.

The entire province is now in the “yellow” stage of its reopening and continues to be part of the Atlantic bubble.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

