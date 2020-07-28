No mandatory masks in Okotoks yet, debate continues in mid-August

Send this page to someone via email

Residents living in Okotoks, Alta., won’t be mandated to wear a mask just yet.

On Monday evening, members of the town council began debating a proposed bylaw that would make mask use mandatory in all indoor public spaces, similar to a bylaw recently passed in Calgary.

However, Okotoks Mayor Bill Roberton told Global News an amendment to the proposed bylaw changed it to instead focus only on mandating masks in municipally-owned and controlled indoor public spaces.

A motion arising near the end of the meeting, which passed, asked administrators to prepare a second bylaw that would expand mandatory mask use to all public indoor spaces if the number of active COVID-19 cases in Okotoks reaches 15.

At present, there are only five active cases in Okotoks.

Despite making it through two readings, the bylaw failed to proceed to a third reading because of one dissenting vote, according to Robertson.

Further debate on the bylaw will continue on Aug. 17.