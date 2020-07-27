Banff passes mandatory mask bylaw that includes outdoor areas

Town councillors in Banff have voted in favour of a bylaw that requires people to wear masks in indoor public places and along a stretch of Banff Avenue.

Beginning this Friday, July 31, masks will be mandatory in all enclosed public spaces like shops, cafés and facilities, as well as outside in Banff’s Downtown Pedestrian Zone.

Two blocks of Banff Avenue — the town’s main drag — have been closed to vehicle use since June to allow for for physical distancing.

“At times, particularly on weekends, it gets quite busy in our downtown core, although we have created more than two and a half times the surface area than our sidewalks normally hold. For pedestrians to social distance, it still can be a challenge and you have to cross paths occasionally,” said Silvio Adamo, director of protective services and Banff fire chief.

Since the end of June, six “COVID safety ambassadors” have been handing out free masks on Banff Avenue. The seasonal workers were hired by the town and 100,000 masks were supplied by the province. So far, around 15,000 have been distributed.

“We hope that the uptake increases and obviously a mandatory mask bylaw going to council this afternoon, we see that there might be even more of a need when visitors show up without a mask and we will be able to provide those masks for them so they can be compliant with our bylaw,” Adamo said.

Adamo said that as of Friday, Banff had eight active cases of COVID-19, the highest number the town has seen since the start of the pandemic.

Jason Bantle is the owner of All in the Wild gallery on Banff Avenue. He’s not worried about customers shying away if they have to wear masks.

“I would find the opposite. I think people would feel that they are safe to come in because the reality is, we have done everything we can in the gallery to make it safe for people who are visiting us,” Bantle said.

“There is the odd occasion where people get a little bit close. So I think if you have a mask, everybody just feels a lot safer.”

Kit Hall was was walking down Banff Avenue with a mask on on Monday. The Calgary resident supports the bylaw.

“I feel like it’s quite important because it’s so busy. We are here on Monday and I couldn’t imagine what it’s going to be like on a weekend and everyone is walking so close to each other. I feel like it’s important just to keep yourself safe,” Hall said.

Calgary has already voted to implement mandatory masks in public indoor spaces. Edmonton has opted for mandatory masks in city-owned facilities and on public transit, and will debate a stricter bylaw later this week.

Canmore will hold a special meeting on Aug. 4 regarding the issue.

Canmore Mayor John Borrowman said on Monday that he expects it will be approved and “come into effect very quickly.”

There are some exceptions to Banff’s mandatory mask bylaw, including children under the age of two, those with medical conditions that prevent safe masking and those who cannot put on or remove their mask without assistance.

The fine for not following the bylaw is $150.

