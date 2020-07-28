Coronavirus: City of Kawartha Lakes to reopen most of its arenas

Send this page to someone via email

All nine arenas across the City of Kawartha Lakes have been closed since March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and emergency orders and restrictions.

The Lindsay Recreation Centre, which is a multi-use facility, recently reopened its pools on July 20 with strict new safety protocols in-place including limits on usage time and participants in a pool at any given time.

However, the ice surface remains closed.

The City of Kawartha Lakes is now asking staff to prepare and open arenas in Lindsay, Fenelon Falls, Little Britain, Emily/Omemee, Woodville and Manvers for the 2020-21 hockey and public skating seasons

“The ice pads at the Lindsay arena are targetted to open Aug. 17 and that’s subject to demand,” said chief administrative officer Ron Taylor. “There is a demand for halls and larger areas. We thought it would be prudent to open a couple of halls initially to gauge demand for those.”

The halls at the arenas in Fenelon Falls, Emily/Omemee, Little Britain and Lindsay will open August 4 for bookings.

The ice pads in Fenelon Falls, Emily/Omemee and Little Britain will reopen in September while the arenas in Woodville and Manvers will open by October.

“I would discourage opening all of our community centres at least in the immediate term,” added Taylor. “This will come at a cost. We will have heightened cleaning protocols and staffing.”

According to a staff report, the municipality polled for interest from user groups for upcoming ice pad bookings.

Preliminary interest expressed suggests good demand for bookings with many facilities exceeding 40 hours average bookings per week, the report states.

“If there continues to be demand, restrictions are loosened, then we should prepare and target additional facilities and we should start with Manvers and Woodville to do that,” he said. “Demand is critical. The other factor is readying these facilities, whether it’s cleaning them or staffing them.”

“I think that’s a huge concern for user groups. The groups are sitting in limbo and waiting for what we’re going to do,” said Coun. Andrew Veale.

Veale said it’s important to work with minor sports organizations to ensure opening is the right thing to do.

“If Ontario Minor Hockey says yes we’re going to sanction minor hockey this year, but we are going to say that we’re only going to allow people on the ice, but not in the stands. I don’t think you’re going to drop off your six year old and then leave and come back to pick them up,” he said.

“Our user groups will need to be flexible, but so do we,” said mayor Andy Letham.

Coun. Tracy Richardson added she agreed the slow and steady approach to reopen the arenas was the best approach as the OMHA hasn’t decided yet on the upcoming season.

The arenas in Oakwood, Bobcaygeon and Ops would remain closed for the 2020-21 season, but could provide alternative functions in the interim such as health system supports, public meetings and gatherings and other recreational functions.

Up until Stage 3 of the province’s reopening strategy, public access to municipal services and spaces was heavily restricted, but now larger indoor gatherings are permitted.

There is a mandatory mask order by the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit for all indoor retail and public spaces, with some exemptions for small children or those with pre-existing health conditions that aren’t able to wear a mask.

Staff are reviewing the option to reopen 1-2 of these centres in late August.

Staff are currently forecasting a 2020 year-end budget deficit of approximately $2.5 million.

The estimated revenue loss is based on actions taken to date as well as projected and limited additional reopenings to year-end, the report states.

All departments will continue to review possible temporary service suspensions and budget reductions to offset this cost, which could include keeping some arenas closed for the duration of the 2020-21 season.