Water restrictions ordered for residents and businesses throughout City of Kawartha Lakes

The City of Kawartha Lakes is asking all residents and businesses that use municipal water services to begin conservation practices immediately.

The municipality ordered a Phase 1 water restriction late Thursday afternoon. The bylaw is in place due to low levels of rain over the past four months and continuing dry conditions.

Under Phase 1, residents must abide by the following rules:

Odd-numbered addresses can only water vegetation (lawns, trees, gardens) on odd days of the month. For example, 25 Francis St. can water its property on July 23 and July 25.

Even-numbered addresses can only water vegetation on even days of the month.

Residents are asked to water their lawns and gardens only in the morning between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., or in the evening, between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

“Restrictions can be enforced under the city’s bylaw, however the municipality is asking residents to help do their part by being mindful of water consumption while we continue to experience extreme heat and dry conditions,” the city stated.

Kawartha Conservation’s low water response team monitors water levels across the watershed. It reports a Level 2 condition as of July 16, meaning the watershed is showing “extremely” low levels of water.

“A Level 2 Low Water Condition indicates a potentially serious water supply problem,” the conservation authority states. “This level often means minor water supply issues are encountered and there is the potential for major supply problems.”

Under the Level 2 condition, the team encourages residents to reduce their water use by 20 per cent by limiting non-essential uses such as washing vehicles.

More reduction tips:

Limit the washing of motor vehicles.

Use a broom instead of a hose to clean driveways, sidewalks and steps.

Check faucets, pipes and toilets for leaks.

Use a commercial water hauler to fill swimming pools.

Wash clothes/dishes only when there is a full load in the machine.

Take shorter showers.

Turn off the water while brushing your teeth or shaving.

