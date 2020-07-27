Nova Scotia gunman allegedly smuggled guns and drugs from U.S.: court docs

Send this page to someone via email

The gunman in the Nova Scotia shooting that killed 22 people was alleged to have trafficked drugs and firearms from the United States, according to newly unsealed Nova Scotia court documents.

Following the shooting, one unidentified witness told police that they were aware that “[Gabriel Wortman] had smuggled guns and drugs from Maine for years and had a stockpile of guns,” according to the documents.

“Gabriel Wortman smuggled drugs from Maine and had a bag of 10,000 oxy-contin pills and 15,000 dilaudid from a reservation in New Brunswick,” the documents said. Tweet This

The new allegations were made in search warrant documents that investigators filed following the shooting to collect evidence on the gunman’s properties in Portapique, N.S., and Dartmouth, N.S., as well as vehicles and electronic devices.

Unredacted portions of the documents were made public Monday after media organizations, including Global News, fought in court to have the previously redacted portions of the police documents lifted.

The new allegations about the gunman also come as hundreds of people gathered in Halifax to demand a public inquiry into the April mass shooting.

Protests from the public and outraged victims’ family members came after the revelation last week that the provincial and federal governments would only call an independent review, which some critics say lacks transparency and legal weight.

