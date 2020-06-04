Nova Scotia gunman described as an ‘injustice collector’: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The preliminary findings of a psychological autopsy of the gunman who killed 22 people in Nova Scotia in April described him as someone who held onto perceived slights or injustices.

RCMP Supt. Darren Campbell said the initial findings from behavioural analysts described the gunman as an “Injustice Collector” who held onto disputes and conflicts “turning them inward until they boiled over in rage.”

“Some recipients of his wrath of violence were targeted for perceived injustices of the past, others were reactive targets of his rage and others were random targets,” Campbell said Thursday during a press conference.

“These are individuals who may have felt slighted or cheated at any point in their lives. It may be real or may be perceived.” Tweet This

Campbell said the investigation into the mass killings on April 18 and 19 is ongoing and more than 650 individuals from British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and the United States have now been interviewed.

“We may never uncover all of the details or fully understand why the gunman did what he did,” he said. “The investigation is committed to providing answers to the victims, the surviving family members, the public, and to hold anyone who played a role accountable in these horrible crimes.”

The RCMP said the 51-year-old gunman obtained all of his firearms used to carry out the shootings “illegally.”

“Of the five firearms found in the gunman’s possession on April 19th, three were obtained illegally from the United States, one was obtained illegally in Canada through the estate of a deceased associate,” Campbell said.

He confirmed the fifth weapon was Cst. Heidi Stevenson’s who was killed after “bravely” engaging the shooter.

