Brenda Forbes, a former neighbour of Nova Scotia shooter Gabriel Wortman, fled Portapique, Nova Scotia in 2014 over concern for her safety, saying she was being stalked by the gunman. Following the shooting rampage that left 22 people dead, Forbes has come forward claiming she wasn’t the only one aware of Wortman’s history of violence. As Elizabeth McSheffrey reports there was a witness, 7 years ago, Gabriel’s uncle, Glynn Wortman.