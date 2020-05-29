Police had bulletin warning of Nova Scotia shooter’s intention to ‘kill a cop’ in 2011

Send this page to someone via email

A bulletin distributed to police agencies across Nova Scotia in 2011 warned that the man who would later commit Canada’s largest mass shooting was in possession of a large stash of weapons and intended to “kill a cop.”

It’s the latest in a series of incidents that occurred years before the April shooting indicating Gabriel Wortman was dangerous, including acts of domestic violence.

READ MORE: Did we miss the Nova Scotia shooting warning signs — or dismiss them?

But the RCMP aren’t able to share what, if anything, was done with the tip against Wortman, who shot and killed 22 people, including an RCMP officer, in rural Nova Scotia last month.

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke, a spokesperson for the RCMP, told Global News on Monday that the bulletin — a type of document that Clarke says is received by police departments every day — would have been purged from their systems approximately two years after it was received.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t know what we did or didn’t do with that,” Clarke said.

“What we’re doing is following up on what actions were taken as a result. So I may be able to provide more on that in the future, but I don’t know right now.” Tweet This

A fire-destroyed property registered to Gabriel Wortman at 200 Portapique Beach Road is seen in Portapique, N.S. on Friday, May 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The 2011 tip

The police bulletin, released under a freedom of information request to CBC Nova Scotia, was prepared in 2011 after Cpl. Greg Densmore of the Truro Police Service received a tip from an unnamed source.

The bulletin is heavily redacted and does not include names, although Truro police chief David MacNeil confirmed to Global News on Friday that Wortman was the subject of the report.

Densmore wrote in the bulletin that his source indicated Wortman was upset about how police had investigated a break-in.

Story continues below advertisement

1:39 Unsealed court document reveals N.S. shooting investigation techniques Unsealed court document reveals N.S. shooting investigation techniques

Densmore was told that Wortman had at least one handgun, which he may have been transporting between his home in Dartmouth and cottage in Portapique, and “several long rifles” located at his cottage.

The document indicates the source believed Wortman was having some “mental issues” that were making him “a little squirrelly.”

READ MORE: She witnessed the N.S. mass shooter’s violence. She’s still struggling to be heard

It was not the first time that Wortman was referred to the police.

He was reportedly investigated for uttering death threats to his parents on June 2, 2010, according to the bulletin.

A spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Police said the department investigated that incident but there wasn’t enough evidence to lay charges or get search warrants.

Story continues below advertisement

A copy of the bulletin issued to police agencies in Nova Scotia on March 5, 2011. Truro Police Service

MacNeil told Global News that Densmore took the report seriously and it was distributed to the Criminal Intelligence Service of Nova Scotia, a network of police agencies that share information.

“Neither address on the bulletin was in our jurisdiction,” said MacNeil, “so there was no follow up required by Truro police.”

But the division of police forces may have caused some confusion among the agencies that were responsible for investigating the report.

2:05 N.S. shooter’s home bulldozed, experts say he was a psychopath N.S. shooter’s home bulldozed, experts say he was a psychopath

What happened next

Wortman’s cottage in Portapique would be the responsibility of the local RCMP detachment, but his primary residence in Dartmouth would’ve fallen to the Halifax Regional Police.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Nova Scotia gunman was a ‘psychopath’ and ‘paranoid’ about COVID-19 pandemic

Halifax police said any information about weapons they found was related to his cottage and referred their findings to the RCMP.

Clarke said that she can’t say what the force did or did not do regarding the bulletin as the records have been purged from their system.

Officer’s good memory prompts the document’s discovery

The bulletin only came to light after the killing spree on April 19.

A member of the Amherst Police Service believed that the shooter’s name sounded familiar and looked through his emails.

“He’s got a pretty good memory,” said Amherst Police Chief Dwayne Pike.

The unnamed officer found the bulletin and forwarded it to his supervisor, who then forwarded it to colleagues in the RCMP.

Pike said that there would have been no reason for his department to investigate the incident as they wouldn’t have had jurisdiction.

1:50 Psychological autopsy to be conducted on N.S. gunman Psychological autopsy to be conducted on N.S. gunman

MacNeil said their officers recovered the bulletin about a week later, once it was brought to their attention.

Story continues below advertisement

Clarke said the force didn’t know about the bulletin until it was flagged to them by a fellow police agency.

When asked why the bulletin wasn’t disclosed to the public earlier Clarke told Global News that any homicide investigation is a large undertaking and that this case in particular — with 22 deaths spread out across multiple crime scenes — is particularly challenging.

“The public, we absolutely understand people want to know. People want a reason why this happened,” she said. “I expect that would be coming — I can’t say when, but that’s what we’re trying to understand, as well as why it happened and how it happened.”