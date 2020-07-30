RCMP clarifies information released in relation to other alleged crimes by N.S. gunman

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP released a statement Thursday clarifying information used to obtain search warrants related to the mass shooting in Nova Scotia in April.

On July 27, information used to obtain search warrants for properties owned by the gunman was unsealed by the courts, but some of that information has caused widespread speculation, according to the Nova Scotia RCMP.

“Some of the information that was unsealed and released… is from one individual who was interviewed and described the gunman as being involved in the importation and trafficking of illicit drugs and firearms,” said the RCMP.

According to the RCMP, investigators have conducted close to 700 witness interviews and only this one witness has come forward with information that the gunman was actively and recently involved in the importation and trafficking of illegal drugs. No other witness came forward with that same information.

The RCMP says it has not uncovered any corroborating evidence to suggest the shooter was involved in organized crime or illegally importing drugs.

The same witness, who first met the gunman in 2011, also told police that the gunman was involved in previous murders or the disposal of human remains, but the RCMP said there is no information or evidence that supports this.

“Investigators have confirmed that prior to becoming a certified denturist, the gunman worked as a licenced embalmer at a funeral service provider,” the RCMP’s statement reads.

“In terms of any involvement that the gunman had in previous murders or of unlawful body disposal, the RCMP has not uncovered any additional information or evidence to support this claim.”

The RCMP said it has conducted a thorough examination of the gunman’s residence and surrounding properties. This examination included the sifting of surface debris as well as sub-surface excavation and sub-surface examinations using ground-penetrating radar equipment.

“The searches and forensic examinations did not uncover any evidence to support the theory that the gunman had committed previous murders or the disposal of human remains on his property.”

But the RCMP did confirm that the gunman was involved in obtaining firearms illegally, and that this took place predominantly in the United States.

“One firearm had been illegally obtained in Canada,” police said.

However, the investigation has not uncovered any evidence that the gunman was involved in organized crime.

“Outside of one uncorroborated statement, the remainder of witness interviews have not revealed any corroborated or actionable information that the gunman was involved in organized importation or sale of illegal drugs with any other single person or that the gunman was part of any type of criminal organization or organized crime group.”

Other allegations from witnesses after the 13-hour rampage on April 18 and 19 included that the gunman had various secret rooms and false walls located on his properties.

One witness told police that the gunman kept a “high powered rifle” in a “hidden compartment in the garage,” according to documents.

“People talked about there being ‘secret hiding spots’ on his properties and ‘there were areas that contain a false wall,’” the documents say.

In response to these allegations, the RCMP said the gunman’s Portapique residence was destroyed by fire so investigators did not have the opportunity to examine and confirm the existence of those spaces.

“Investigators have confirmed that the gunman had constructed areas in his Dartmouth residence which appear to be designed to hide items.”

Information also suggested that the purpose of constructing these spaces was to hide firearms, according to the RCMP.

“Investigators have no reason to doubt the existence of hiding spaces constructed at both the Dartmouth and Portapique residences and believe that the purpose of constructing these spaces was for hiding illegal firearms.”

Federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announced on Tuesday a public inquiry will be held into the mass shooting.

“The Government of Canada is now proceeding with a full Public Inquiry, under the authority of the Inquiries Act,” Blair said in a statement.

-With files from Alexander Quon, Elizabeth McSheffrey and Andrew Russell